Public News Service: Health Center Development Offers Innovative Model For Affordable Housing

Public News Service, February 26, 2024, Health Center Development Offers Innovative Model For Affordable Housing
A new development in Denver’s Elyria-Swansea neighborhood that combines affordable housing, a healthcare provider, a pharmacy – and next, a grocery store offering fresh produce – is proving how collaborative partnerships with real community input can meet the needs of historically underserved neighborhoods.
Tepeyac Community Health Center Founder and CEO Jim Garcia said the innovative mix makes it just a little bit easier for people working two and three jobs to meet their family’s basic needs.