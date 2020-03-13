QNS: Congressional hearing held in Jamaica shows modern-day redlining persists in Queens

QNS, March 10, 2020: Congressional hearing held in Jamaica shows modern-day redlining persists in Queens
A rare Congressional field hearing was held March 6 at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center on the issue of modern-day redlining and how it persists in banking deserts such as southeast Queens.
The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institution, chaired by Congressman Gregory Meeks, released a new analysis confirming that race, and in particular the density of Black and Hispanic populations, is the predominant determinant of bank branch density, or banking deserts.