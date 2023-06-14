Quartz: Could instituting a four-day workweek be a feminist act?

Quartz, June 13, 2023, Could instituting a four-day workweek be a feminist act?
Reception has been largely favorable. Workers report improved work-life balance, less stress and burnout, and higher productivity. But evidence has pointed to one other surprising outcome: The four-day workweek may also improve gender parity.
Men with a four-day week reported spending 22% more time on childcare and 23% more time on housework, while women’s time on these responsibilities decreased. It raises the question: If the four-day work week can help women balance their professional and personal lives, could instituting a four-day week be a feminist act?