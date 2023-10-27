Questions About The New CRA Rules? Join NCRC For A Conversation With Federal Reserve Vice Chair For Supervision Michael Barr

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will discuss the new Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rules in a live conversation with National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) President and CEO Jesse Van Tol next Friday, November 3rd.
Interested parties can register for the livestreamed conversation here. The event will begin at 3:30 pm ET on November 3rd.
Tuesday’s votes to confirm the new CRA rules mark the first significant overhaul of the law’s implementing regulations since the 1990s. The vast scope of the changes will have sweeping effects for communities, advocates and financial institutions everywhere in the United States. Vice Chair Barr will provide fresh perspective on some of the decisions reflected in the rule and seek to address the questions community organizations may have as they digest the lengthy document.
A panel of Fed staff experts will also speak with Van Tol about finer-grain technical details of the rules and their implementation.