Recap: Highlights From The 2026 Just Economy Conference

More than 1,000 community development leaders, practitioners, policymakers, industry professionals and NCRC members from across the nation gathered at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s (NCRC) 2026 Just Economy Conference April 14-15 in Washington, DC. They made new connections and shared knowledge on persistence and perseverance during so much federal uncertainty.
The conference’s main stage featured appearances from award-winning author Heather McGee, Princeton University Professor of African American Studies Dr. Ruha Benjamin, President and CEO of Democracy Forward Skye Perryman, US Congressman Bill Foster, Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr, Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Craig Trainor, National Fair Housing Alliance President and CEO Lisa Rice, Relman Colfax Co-Managing Parter Reed Colfax and Outton & Golden Partner Mikael Rojas.
Perryman kicked off the mainstage programming, sitting down for a “fireside chat” with NCRC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gregory Dyson.
“We don’t need a miracle. We need a movement because we’re far beyond needing a miracle,”
“We don’t need a miracle. We need a movement, because we’re far beyond needing a miracle,” Perryman said. “We need a movement in this moment, and there is a movement forming. And what I think is so critical about it, and you all have done such a good job, I think, in representing this to your constituents and to the communities you serve, but what’s been so important is that this is a moment to really reimagine what’s possible. We don’t have to be left with old institutions that had not been delivering for people. The institutions are important, but if they’re not delivering for people, they’re not doing what they were meant to do. We don’t have to defend status quos.”
At lunch in the ballroom of the Washington Hilton on day one, McGee gave an inspiring address about reformation and perseverance.
“And this our 250th year, I’m reminded so profoundly that change is our birthright, that we were born in revolution and so to you all who’ve worked so tirelessly to help create more fairness, opportunity and justice in our communities, who are seeing the lights go out on so many of the programs and initiatives that you’ve worked so hard for that are seeing a crisis of affordability in your communities, and seeing a lot of people give up hope that things will continue to change for the better – I have this to say to you, before we know it, we are going to have an opportunity once again to chart the course of this country, and we had better be prepared,” McGee said.
Mainstage programming continued that afternoon with an address from Assistant Secretary Trainor followed by a civil rights panel discussion between Rice, Colfax, Rojas and NCRC Board Chair Carol Johnson.
“Everything is at risk, and what we are seeing is a rolling back of core civil rights protections, core civil rights functions at the very upper echelons of our government. That portends some very dangerous, harmful things for people throughout the country.”
Throughout the day, attendees attended sessions on evolving local ecosystems for community ownership, passing Community Reinvestment Act laws at the state level, cultural power as economic justice, community-designed down payment assistance, SNAP Employment and Training to power entrepreneurship and many more.
In between sessions, attendees visited the pavilion to network, discuss the new Opportunity Zones 2.0 (OZ 2.0) program at the research booth, take photos at the photobooth and visit the NCRC bookshop and merch store.
That evening, attendees had several receptions to choose from, including the main event featuring The Attractions.
Congressman Foster opened the mainstage programming on day two of the 2026 Just Economy Conference. He spoke on the importance of fair lending and access to housing and community investment in the face of new technologies.
“You know, in the future, near future, everyone is going to have their own personal agent in their pocket. We’re going to have the best set of financial advisors that’s ever been assembled... And so that will potentially simplify a lot of consumer protection.”
Directly following Rep. Foster, Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr sat down with NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol. They discussed the Community Reinvestment Act, bank mergers and the rise of stablecoin charters.
“We should have a system where similar risks are policed and regulated in similar ways. It shouldn’t matter whether you’re a fintech or a bank, you shouldn’t violate the fair lending laws.”
At lunch on day two, attendees heard from Dr. Benjamin, who spoke about the relationship between technology and society.
“AI is not doing anything,” she said. “The people and companies behind the screen are, and it actually serves their interests for us to believe that AI has a will of its own and that we don’t have the power to question it. When it comes to fighting for a just economy, the interests of bosses too often align with those of the broligarchy, and that means it is more crucial than ever for the rest of us to become bullshit detectors.”
Closing out the mainstage programming was an emotional and riviting address from NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol. He told the story of his recent hospitalization, championing his wife’s resolve in the face of medical experts who missed how severe his situation was.
“Armed with ChatGPT in one hand and a call to my mother, who is herself a doctor, with the other, Lauren goes to work. Now, whoever thought the best metaphor for a certain kind of behavior was a bull in a china shop never saw Lauren go to work. More like a cupcake with a chainsaw, sweet, but dangerous."
He shared this story as an example of how we must persevere in the face of the dismantling of our systems and norms. “There are no doctors of democracy coming to save us,” he said.
“But each of us has opportunities, in big moments and in small, to save the patient, whoever that might be. To lead with moral courage. To tell a more powerful story, and to take the actions needed to make it come to life.”
Throughout the week, non-member attendees heard about one key example of how NCRC helps our coalition flex its power. Our annual Hill Day, following the conference, saw hundreds of NCRC members visit with members of Congress to advocate for a variety of economic and racial justice priorities.
Then, after a spirited closing reception where attendees solidified new relationships and reignited old connections, it was time for everyone to head home and get back to work fighting for progress, dignity and opportunity for their neighbors.
Photos: Courtesy of Maria Bryk