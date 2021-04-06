Recovery Decision Science: NCRC and the RDS Tableau Zen Masters

Recovery Decision Science, March 16, 2021, NCRC and the Tableau Zen Masters
On March 16th, the National Community Reinvestment Corporation (NCRC) conducted a live webinar to unveil its new Fair Lending Report interactive Tableau dashboards. The dashboards were developed by the NCRC, with the support of Unifund/Recovery Decision Science through the Tableau Foundation.
NCRC brings together national, regional and local organizations to increase the flow of private capital into traditionally underserved communities. Comprised today of over 600 community-based organizations, NCRC promotes access to banking services, affordable housing, entrepreneurship and job creation.
One of NCRC’s most important membership tools is its Fair Lending Report, a suite of interactive dashboards that detail national and community-based practices as it relates to topics such as mortgages and business lending.