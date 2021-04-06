fbpx

Recovery Decision Science: NCRC and the RDS Tableau Zen Masters

By / April 6, 2021 / In the News

On March 16th, the National Community Reinvestment Corporation (NCRC) conducted a live webinar to unveil its new Fair Lending Report interactive Tableau dashboards. The dashboards were developed by the NCRC, with the support of Unifund/Recovery Decision Science through the Tableau Foundation.

NCRC brings together national, regional and local organizations to increase the flow of private capital into traditionally underserved communities. Comprised today of over 600 community-based organizations, NCRC promotes access to banking services, affordable housing, entrepreneurship and job creation.

One of NCRC’s most important membership tools is its Fair Lending Report, a suite of interactive dashboards that detail national and community-based practices as it relates to topics such as mortgages and business lending.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: