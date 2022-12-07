KeyBank disregarded commitments to improve lending to Black homeowners and potential homeowners. Federal data shows KeyBank now ranks at the bottom among the 50 largest mortgage lenders in the nation in the percentage of its borrowers who are Black, live in majority-minority or LMI neighborhoods and are people of color. Its uniquely bad performance in home mortgage originations is not limited to topline data like share of borrowing and rate of approval. New maps of KeyBank’s mortgage lending in 2021 reveal the bank is effectively walling out Black neighborhoods in several cities, and lending mostly to non-Black buyers in the few cities where it does make loans tied to homes in areas with concentrated Black populations.

The failures revealed in the following analysis are especially damning in the context of KeyBank’s stated values and of formal promises it made to the communities it serves. While pursuing regulatory approval for a deal to acquire First Niagara, KeyBank executives in 2016 committed to making the merged firm a leader in lending to marginalized borrowers. The bank emphasized that this commitment extended to the new markets it would enter by acquiring First Niagara:

“KeyBank’s Plan provides for Key to achieve levels of mortgage production to LMI borrowers and in LMI communities, both urban and rural, that will place it at or above its peers.”

– KeyBank 2017 National Community Benefits Plan (emphasis added)

Bank regulators approved the deal, referencing KeyBank’s pledges to LMI communities in their formal written decision.[1] Yet five years later the bank has reduced the share of its home purchase lending that involves Black borrowers, in almost every metro area it serves. In some cases the bank’s overall rate of home purchase lending exploded but Black and LMI borrowers were left behind as KeyBank ramped up home purchase lending.

KeyBank’s leaders promised to increase support to “underserved communities.”[2] They did the opposite. KeyBank decreased the share of its home purchase lending made to Black borrowers in all but three of the major metropolitan areas it serves, and decreased the LMI borrowers’ share of such lending in all but one of those markets from 2018 to 2021. Even in those metros, the marginal rises in such lending the bank achieved generally trailed the gains made by its local competitors. In some of these cities, KeyBank’s total loan volumes increased dramatically while the share going to Black borrowers fell – indicating that the company’s leaders pursued a growth strategy that left out Black families.

Shortly after completing the 2016 merger, KeyBank touted the deal as a key driver of new profitability in its annual report to shareholders (see below). The company used this increased profitability to dramatically increase its dividend payments[3] – which means that resources which could have been used to fulfill the commitments it made to the marginalized went to investors instead.

KeyBank executives used the 2016 merger to dramatically expand the bank’s home purchase lending business. But it effectively excluded Black families from that expansion, instead growing the home purchase arm of its profit-seeking efforts by focusing investments on wealthier, whiter borrowers.

The same communities KeyBank executives pledged to aid in 2016 have been left behind – and KeyBank is in the unenviable position of ranking 50th among the 50 largest mortgage lenders in mortgage lending to Black borrowers.

Making Profits & Breaking Promises

Large banks seeking to acquire competitors through a merger requiring federal approval will sometimes make formal commitments to the most vulnerable residents of the communities to be affected by the proposed tie-up. Cleveland-based KeyBank signed such a deal in 2016, as it sought to close its acquisition of First Niagara and expand its base of both customers and profit opportunities.

The community benefits agreement (CBA) KeyBank entered into following lengthy negotiations with NCRC included numerous specific promises. These detailed line items added up to a simpler overarching pledge: KeyBank planned to improve its lending to low- and moderate-income (LMI) borrowers.

Over many years of CBA negotiations, NCRC has seen that merger approvals are not the sole motivator bringing executives to the table with community organizations. Banks attend listening sessions and commit long hours to hammering out final details of their commitments because they care about serving the long-term development needs in the communities where their customers live. But successfully struck agreements do also tend to help banks win merger approvals, and thus increase profits. This was certainly the case for KeyBank in the CBA underlying this report.

KeyBank and NCRC announced the deal in March of 2016. When regulators formally greenlighted the KeyBank-First Niagara merger later that year, their written approval decisions specifically cited details of KeyBank’s CBA commitments to improve LMI lending.

The bank and its shareholders made a lot of money thanks in part to the completed deal. Two years later, KeyBank increased its dividend payments from 38 cents per share to 56 cents per share. Its 2018 annual report specifically cited “our successful First Niagara acquisition” as one driver of this growth in profit for insiders. The same report detailed double-digit percentage jumps in multiple revenue streams in 2017 that were “primarily due to the acquisition of First Niagara.”

These merger-derived profit increases demonstrate KeyBank had ample resources with which to keep the promises it made to LMI borrowers in the 2016 CBA.

When banks and community groups make these agreements, the main focus is on guiding investment into underserved communities and in the people who live in them. Such communities are heavily Black, Hispanic and/or LMI – but no other community in the country is as underserved as Black Americans. The neglect still burdening these communities reflects long-term segregation and explicitly racist 20th Century housing and lending policies. (Zhu, Goodman, & Zhu, 2022). This pattern of redlining has persisted despite the efforts of regulators and communities to enforce the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), a 1977 law that requires banks to invest in the communities from which they take deposits.

KeyBank’s CBA laid out specific goals for increasing the bank’s investment in LMI communities, including mortgage lending. KeyBank committed to the following improvements in its investment in LMI mortgage borrowers;

KeyBank will increase mortgage lending in low- and moderate-communities by $2.5 billion or 100% over the current rate of both institutions. Each market, including each of the First Niagara markets, should expect up to an average of a 20% compounded growth rate over the five-year period.

This CBA language is heavy on specific dollar figures and other quantitative language. But those are detailed reflections of a simpler, broader shared purpose understood by all participants in the process. A CBA is a bank’s commitment to improve lending performance to the underserved. KeyBank told the community groups it met with that it would make its homeownership business more inclusive of underserved communities.

Instead, as KeyBank pursued a major expansion in home purchase lending, it built that business by chasing white and wealthy borrowers.

Six years after KeyBank pledged to lead on homeownership among underserved communities, federal data on the borrower demographics of KeyBank’s home purchase loan portfolio paints a damning picture: Since signing the agreement and absorbing First Niagara via merger, KeyBank has in fact made fewer of its loans to LMI borrowers with each passing year.

In addition, there is a clear decline in the bank’s share of loans to Black borrowers. Nationally there is a high degree of overlap between Black and LMI borrowers. Overall, 37% of Black applicants for home loans from 2018 to 2021 were of low or moderate income. This figure rises to 40% for home purchase applicants. In this report, we provide a descriptive analysis of the decline in KeyBank’s lending to Black and LMI borrowers at the national level. We also look at the top markets where KeyBank’s lending is concentrated and discuss the uneven geography of KeyBank mortgage lending compared to other banks. In addition, we highlight the markets in which KeyBank’s lending performance is particularly notable. Our review of KeyBank’s lending data at the metro level reveals de facto redlining: KeyBank barely makes loans in areas where a large number of Black families reside. In most of its top markets, KeyBank also performs at or near the back of the pack in lending to Black borrowers in analyses of the area’s top 10 banks.