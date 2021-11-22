Triad City Beat, October 7, 2021, Redlining Exhibit at Forsyth County Library Contextualizes the Past
Undesign the Redline is an exhibit that highlights America’s complicated past with redlining policies nationally and locally within the community.
One section of the exhibit, for example, offers documentation from Winston-Salem in the 1930s that shows how Black residents were discriminated against while another has several pop outs with information about Forsyth County.
A 2020 study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition found that the majority of redlined neighborhoods in Winston-Salem are majority Black and have a lower life expectancy, lower estimated family income and higher risk of disease such as asthma or cancer.