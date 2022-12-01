Redlining The Reservation:

While the Section 184 loans may seem like a solution to the complexities of land ownership and tenure, the impact of the program has been low on tribal trust lands. Even after Section 184 was initiated, complications persisted with the extreme difficulty in lending on tribal trust lands.[50] A 2001 CDFI Fund survey reported that 65% of respondents found it “impossible” or “difficult” to obtain mortgages on tribal land.[51] Two early studies found minimal impact of this program, with no statistically significant improvement in lending outcomes.[52] [53] These dismal results spurred action to revise the administration of Section 184 and involve tribal governments more directly in solutions, leading to an increase in the number of EAs. A more recent analysis of the program indicated that there has been a sizable increase in Section 184 mortgage lending since 2004.[54] By 2015, a total of 28,540 loans had been made under the program – just 2,200 per year on average. Fee-simple properties still dominated, accounting for 92.5% of the total, while only 5.9% of those scarce loans were made on tribal trust lands and the remaining 1.6% were on allotted land. In dollars, this amounted to $4.3 billion in loans under fee-simple land arrangements, $340 million for tribal trust lands and $84 million on allotted lands. This meant that the highest volume of Section 184 loans – 13,095 in total – were made in Oklahoma, where fee-simple land arrangements are most common. Arizona and New Mexico, meanwhile, received the highest number of loans on tribal trust lands at 1,015.

While there has been an increase in mortgage lending on tribal lands, particularly where fee-simple land arrangements exist, the high cost of the loans being made means that Native Americans pay significantly more than other Americans for credit access.[55] There are several reasons for this: Section 184 loans involve higher origination costs, the loans are often made to purchase manufactured housing and a higher percentage of Native American loan applicants have thin or blemished credit histories.[56] In 2016, 30% of the mortgage loans to Native Americas living in tribal areas were considered higher priced, compared to 10% overall. High priced loans are those that carry an interest rate that is 150 basis points higher than the average percent offer rate (APOR) on the day of closing. This is referred to as the rate spread. Higher rate spreads for Native American borrowers result in higher interest rates for those borrowers overall, and make long-term wealth-building slower or even impossible. Loans to Native Americans reported an average interest rate of 5% compared to 2.5% for non-Native Americans. This translates to $107,000 in additional costs over the life of a 30-year mortgage. Native Americans are not only getting less house and worse house for the dollar, as established above – they’re also getting charged six figures more for the privilege. A recent report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis confirms that nationally, there are significant differences in the rate spreads and interest rate disparities between Native American and White borrowers, and that they are especially acute for Native Americans living on tribal lands.[57]

A prevalence of manufactured housing also impacts the higher cost of lending and limits the ability of Native Americans to generate equity.[58] In 2018, about 17% of Native American households lived in manufactured housing or recreational vehicles. From 2018 to 2021 just over 7% of all Native Americans that obtained a home purchase loan used it to buy a manufactured home.[59] On tribal lands, however, this rate rises to 39%.[60] That’s almost 14 times the national 2.9% share of borrowing that’s used to buy a manufactured home. There are several reasons for this: Most tribal lands are rural with limited infrastructure. Consequently, home sites may not support electricity, sewer and water access. There are also the issues of land tenure and leaseholding arrangements, plus manufactured homes may not involve as much initial expense to purchase and site.[61] Because manufactured homes are considered chattel property, like automobiles and boats, interest rates are substantially higher – often 50 to 500 basis points higher than on real property. This translates into interest rates higher than 15%.[62] In addition, manufactured housing does not appreciate in value the way that site-built housing does. Native American borrowers are being charged a higher price to buy something that will be worth less and less the longer they live in it.[63]

While important, wealth-building is of course only one facet of the value of getting a home. The intensity of overcrowding and homelessness already discussed above play a role too. Manufactured housing can still be the best option in rural areas lacking infrastructure,[64] partly because they require fewer steps to purchase and site. Additionally, initial costs are lower, requiring less capital outlay for the household to gain shelter. Nevertheless, we must ask if this option of last resort is fair and reasonable – particularly when banks have effectively chosen to invest their resources that are 100% guaranteed against loss away from tribal trust lands where they are clearly needed most.