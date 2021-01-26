Registration is Open for NCRC’s Just Economy Conference

Mark your calendar and register now for the 2021 Just Economy Conference, NCRC’s flagship annual event. The conference will be online May 3-4, with more programming before and after.
Along with keynotes, panels and conversations on a wide range of topics, the program will include numerous networking opportunities so attendees can connect and share experiences and solutions.
If you’d like to speak and plan a panel or discussion around your interests and expertise, submit your ideas.
The Just Economy Conference is the national event for community, policy, government, business and foundation leaders working toward a just economy that not only promises but delivers to all Americans opportunities to build wealth and live well. Participants typically include a mix of cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, top-tier policy makers, racial and social justices leaders and field experts.
Change is in the air in DC, but it’s also overdue and desperately needed in our communities across the nation. An astonishing web of laws, policies and private sector practices will need to be revised to set the nation on the right course. We’re planning sessions on housing, banking, healthcare, education, nutrition, elections, privacy, the digital divide, the racial and gender wealth divides, and we’ll look closely and hear from national leaders on work to strengthen one of the foundations of local access to affordable housing and small business capital, the Community Reinvestment Act.
We’re working to create an online experience that will connect and reconnect us to our community and our collective commitment to a future where a just economy is not just a dream but a reality.
Join us online for two jam-packed days of keynotes and networking, plus:
- Pre Conference: Advocacy Week, April 26-30
- Post Conference: Just Economy Sessions, May 5-14
The 2020 conference was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Prior to the conference, NCRC will host an Advocacy Week from April 26-30 that will involve meetings with Senators and Representatives to discuss a wide array of policy issues that affect all Americans, but especially have an impact on low- and moderate-income communities and racial and ethnic minority communities.
Following the conference, NCRC will hold a series of special Just Economy Sessions from May 5-14.
For more information and to register, visit: ncrc.org/conference/
To discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact Sabrina Terry, sterry@ncrc.org.