July 31, 2026, HousingWire, Regulators Move To Narrow CRA, Drawing Fire From Advocates
Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), said the proposal “weakens banks’ obligations to invest in working-class communities and threatens to undermine the affordable housing gains in the 21st Century Road to Housing Act entirely.”
“Banks will face weaker exams, get credit for projects with little connection to low- and moderate-income communities and gain more control over where and how they are evaluated,” Van Tol said in a statement. “CRA is supposed to put a thumb on the scale for working-class people; now it lets hundreds of banks off the hook, and dramatically reduces the obligation for others.”