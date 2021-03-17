Low- to moderate-income (LMI): Census tracts where median family income is 50% or less in the case of low-income, or 50% – 80% for moderate-income, of the median family income of the entire metropolitan area, or state where they are located. The criteria for LMI census tracts is defined under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), and the Federal Financial Institutions Investigations Council is responsible for the yearly assignment of qualified census tracts.

Middle- to upper-income (MUI): Census tracts where median family income is 80% to 120%, in the case of middle-income, and over 120% for upper-income, of the median family income of the entire metropolitan area, or state where they are located.

Metropolitan: A county located in a core based statistical area (CBSA) identified by the 2010 census as having more than 50,000 population.

Micropolitan: A county located in a core based statistical area (CBSA) identified by the 2010 census as having more than 10,000 but less than 50,000 population.

Rural: A county not located in a CBSA.

Branch: A customer facing office that accepts deposits. In the FDIC Summary of Deposits these branches are identified with service type 11 or 12.

Small business loan: A loan to a business for an amount under $1 million reported under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Large Bank: A bank with assets over the CRA small-bank reporting threshold of around $1.25 billion[55].

[1] https://coronavirus.house.gov/news/press-releases/new-ppp-report-shows-trump-administration-and-big-banks-left-behind-struggling

[2] Liberti, J. M., & Petersen, M. A. (2019). Information: Hard and soft. Review of Corporate Finance Studies, 8(1), 1-41.

[3] Branch service type 11 defined as full service brick and mortar office, and 12 full service retail office,

[4] Calzada, J., Fageda, X., & Martínez-Santos, F. (2019). Mergers, branch consolidation and financial exclusion in the US bank market. http://diposit.ub.edu/dspace/bitstream/2445/146681/1/E19-397_Calzada%2BFageda%2BMtnezSantos.pdf

[5] Nguyen, H. L. Q. (2019). Are credit markets still local? Evidence from bank branch closings. American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, 11(1), 1-32.

[6] All small business lending figures cited in this report were taken from data made available under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), and therefore are limited to lending reported by large asset-size banks. The asset-size threshold for large banks varies year-to-year under CRA, but were set at $1.252 billion at the beginning of our study period in 2012.

[7] Berger, A. N., Black, L. K. (2019). Small business lending: The roles of technology and regulation from pre-crisis to crisis to recovery. The Oxford Handbook of Banking, 430-469. doi:10.1093/oxfordhb/9780198824633.013.15

[8] Ding, L., & Reid, C. K. (2020). The community reinvestment act (cra) and bank branching patterns. Housing Policy Debate, 30(1), 27–45. https://doi.org/10.1080/10511482.2019.1665836

[9] Berger, A. N., Black, L. K. (2019). Small business lending: The roles of technology and regulation from pre-crisis to crisis to recovery. The Oxford Handbook of Banking, 430-469. doi:10.1093/oxfordhb/9780198824633.013.15; Fang, C., & Yeager, T. J. (2020). A historical loss approach to community bank stress testing. Journal of Banking and Finance, 118. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbankfin.2020.105831

[10] Berger, A. N., Black, L. K. (2019). Small business lending: The roles of technology and regulation from pre-crisis to crisis to recovery. The Oxford Handbook of Banking, 430-469. doi:10.1093/oxfordhb/9780198824633.013.15

[11] Bezemer, D., Samarina, A., Zhang, L. (2020). Does mortgage lending impact business credit? Evidence from a new disaggregated bank credit data set. Journal of Banking & Finance. Vol 13.ISSN 0378-4266. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbankfin.2020.105760.

[12] Nguyen, H. L. Q. (2019). Are credit markets still local? Evidence from bank branch closings. American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, 11(1), 1-32.

[13] Ibid

[14] Xuy, Y. (2018). The importance of brick-and-mortar bank offices for lending: Evidence from small business and home mortgage lending; Silver, J. (2018). The importance of cra assessment areas and bank branches. Retrieved from: https://ncrc.org/the-importance-of-cra-assessment-areas-and-bank-branches/

[15] Lux, M., and R. Greene, 2015, The state and fate of community banking. Harvard Kennedy School, M-RCBG Associate Working Paper Series No. 37. Retrieved from: https://www.hks.harvard.edu/centers/mrcbg/publications/awp/awp37

[16] Berger, A. N., & DeYoung, R. (2001). The effects of geographic expansion on bank efficiency. Journal of Financial Services Research, 19(2–3), 163–184.

[17] Berger, A. N., & Udell, G. F. (2002). Small business credit availability and relationship lending: the importance of bank organisational structure. The Economic Journal, 112(477), 53.

[18] GAO. (2012). Community banks and credit unions: Impact of the dodd-france act depends largely on future rule makings. GAO-12-881.

[19] Jagtiani, J., Kotliar, I., & Maingi, R. Q. (2016). Community bank mergers and their impact on small business lending. Journal of Financial Stability, 27, 106–121.

[20] Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. (2012). FDIC Community Banking Study. Retrieved from: https://www.fdic.gov/regulations/resources/cbi/report/cbi-full.pdf

[21] Ibid.

[22] Smoluk, B. J. (2020). Community banks, money and labour productivity. Economic Notes, 49(1).

[23] McCord, R., Prescott, E., & Sablik, T. (2015). Explaining the decline in the number of banks since the great recession. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Economic Brief EB12-03; McKee, G., & Kagan, A. (2018). Community bank structure an x-efficiency approach. Review of Quantitative Finance and Accounting, 51(1), 19–41.

[24] Amel, D. F., & Prager, R. A. (2016). Community bank performance: how important are managers? Review of Industrial Organization : An International Journal Published for the Industrial Organization Society, 48(2), 149–180.

[25] Berger, A., Rosen, R.J., Udell, G, F. (2007). Does market size structure affect competition? The case of small business lending. Journal of Banking & Finance. Volume 31, Issue 1; Berger, A. N., Cerqueiro, G. M., & Penas, M. (2015). Market size structure and small business lending: are crisis times different from normal times? Review of Finance, 19(5), 1965–1995.

[26] Aguirregabiria, V., Clark, R., & Wang, H. (2016). The geographic flow of bank funding: Branch networks and local-market competition. Mimeo.

[27] Berger, A. N., Black, L. K. (2019). Small business lending: The roles of technology and regulation from pre-crisis to crisis to recovery. The Oxford Handbook of Banking, 430-469; Cherpack, P. L., & Jones, B. W. (2013). Community bank proactive risk management: concentration management, stress testing and capital planning. Journal of Risk Management in Financial Institutions, 6(4), 411–432.

[28] Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. (2018). FDIC small business lending survey. Retrieved from: https://www.fdic.gov/bank/historical/sbls/full-survey.pdf; Federal Reserve Board. (2019). Perspectives from main street: Bank branch access in rural communities. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Retrieved from: https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/files/bank-branch-access-in-rural-communities.pdf, Lee, A., Mitchell, B., Lederer, A., Williams, J., Bone, S., Christensen, G. (2019). Divestment, discouragement and inequity in small business lending. Retrieved from: https://ncrc.org/disinvestment/

[29] Federal Reserve Board. (2019). Perspectives from main street: Bank branch access in rural communities. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Retrieved from: https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/files/bank-branch-access-in-rural-communities.pdf

[30] Rauterkus, A., & Munchus, G. (2014). Geographical location: does distance matter or what is the value status of soft information? Journal of Small Business and Enterprise Development, 21(1), 87–99.

[31] NCRC. (2007). Access to capital and credit for small businesses in appalachia. Prepared for the Appalachian Regional Commission. Retrieved from: https://ncrc.org/wp-content/uploads/2007/05/ncrc%20study%20for%20arc.pdf

[32] NCRC. (2013). Access to capital and credit in appalachia and the impact of the financial crisis and recession on commercial lending and finance in the region. Prepared for the Appalachian Regional Commission. Retrieved from: https://ncrc.org/access-to-capital-and-credit-in-appalachia-and-the-impact-of-the-financial-crisis-and-recession-on-commercial-lending-and-finance-in-the-region/

[33] Berger, A. N., Black, L. K. (2019). Small business lending: The roles of technology and regulation from pre-crisis to crisis to recovery. The Oxford Handbook of Banking, 430-469; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. (2018). FDIC small business lending survey. Retrieved from: https://www.fdic.gov/bank/historical/sbls/full-survey.pdf

[34] Sengupta, R., & Dice, J. (2019). Did local factors contribute to the decline in bank branches? Economic Review, 104(3), 43–64. Retrieved from: https://www.kansascityfed.org/~/media/files/publicat/econrev/econrevarchive/2019/3q19senguptadice.pdf

[35] Nguyen, H. L. Q. (2019). Are credit markets still local? Evidence from bank branch closings. American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, 11(1), 1-32.

[36] Calzada, J., Fageda, X., & Martínez-Santos, F. (2019). Mergers, branch consolidation and financial exclusion in the US bank market.

[37] https://www.fdic.gov/regulations/resources/call/sod.html

[38] https://www.fdic.gov/regulations/resources/call/sod.html

[39] https://www.ffiec.gov/cra/pdf/2020_Asset_Size_Threshold.pdf

[40]https://www.federalreserve.gov/supervisionreg/community-and-regional-financial-institutions.htm#:~:text=The%20Federal%20Reserve%20defines%20community,%2410%20billion%20and%20%24100%20billion.

[41] https://www.ffiec.gov/hmcrpr/cra19tables1-5.pdf#Table1

[42]https://www.bea.gov/data/gdp/gdp-county-metro-and-other-areas

[43] https://www.huduser.gov/portal/datasets/usps.html

[44] https://www.bls.gov/lau/#tables

[45] https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/rural-urban-continuum-codes/

[46] Adjustments for inflation were made using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI inflation calculator https://www.bls.gov/data/inflation_calculator.htm

[47] The 2019 Federal Reserve study closely matches our calculations over the same period. However, the Federal Reserve excluded counts for branches in counties that underwent changes in their FIPS codes, while ours reapportions the counts to the new codes. https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/files/bank-branch-access-in-rural-communities.pdf

[48] https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/11/11/commercial-real-estate-economy/

[49] Lenders making high volume and smaller dollar loans under an average of $15,000.

[50] http://www.oecd.org/coronavirus/policy-responses/e-commerce-in-the-time-of-covid-19-3a2b78e8/

[51] https://bankingjournal.aba.com/2020/09/how-covid-19-is-accelerating-the-demand-for-efficiency-and-automation-in-risk-management/

[52] https://independentbanker.org/2020/11/covid-19-is-accelerating-commercial-loan-automation/

[53] https://coronavirus.house.gov/sites/democrats.coronavirus.house.gov/files/PPP%20Report%20Final%20%283%29.pdf

[54] https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-ppp/u-s-treasury-urged-ppp-lenders-to-focus-on-existing-customers-congress-report-idUSKBN2712XG

[55] Thresholds are adjusted yearly https://www.ffiec.gov/cra/pdf/2020_Asset_Size_Threshold.pdf