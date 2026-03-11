Hey Social, March 10, 2026, Report reveals major banks are failing Latino homebuyers across California
LatinoProsperity on Wednesday released “Mapping Access and Exclusion: Latino Home Purchase Lending Across California’s Major Metropolitan Markets, 2018–2024,” an analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data that reveals a gap between traditional banks and nonbank lenders in serving Latino homebuyers across California’s major metropolitan markets.
The report finds that while Latinos represent 37.7% of California’s adult population, they received only 31% of home purchase loans in 2024, a gap that has narrowed but remains. Among California’s top 25 lenders, the six major banks directed just 11.4% of their loans to Latino borrowers, compared to 30.5% among nonbank lenders.
[Data provided to LatinoProsperity by NCRC]