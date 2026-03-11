Report reveals major banks are failing Latino homebuyers across California

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

Hey Social, March 10, 2026, Report reveals major banks are failing Latino homebuyers across California

LatinoProsperity on Wednesday released “Mapping Access and Exclusion: Latino Home Purchase Lending Across California’s Major Metropolitan Markets, 2018–2024,” an analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data that reveals a gap between traditional banks and nonbank lenders in serving Latino homebuyers across California’s major metropolitan markets.

The report finds that while Latinos represent 37.7% of California’s adult population, they received only 31% of home purchase loans in 2024, a gap that has narrowed but remains. Among California’s top 25 lenders, the six major banks directed just 11.4% of their loans to Latino borrowers, compared to 30.5% among nonbank lenders.

[Data provided to LatinoProsperity by NCRC]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search