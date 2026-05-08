Request for Proposals (RFP): Instructors for the Community Investment Institute (CII)

Date Issued: May 8, 2026
Submission Deadline: May 25, 2026 by 11:59 PM EST
Contact for Inquiries and Submissions: Jacelyn Matthews, Director, National Training Academy or Devin Thompson, Director of Place Based Strategy
Submit RFP to: instructorrfps@ncrc.org
Overview
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is a coalition of organizations and individuals dedicated to making a Just Economy a local reality and national priority. Through research, advocacy, and training, NCRC empowers stakeholders to advance policies and practices that support economic equity.
The National Training Academy (NTA) is a key initiative of NCRC, providing comprehensive training and capacity-building programs for community advocates, housing counselors, financial institutions, policymakers, and others. Our mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the skills and knowledge necessary to advance equitable economic opportunities in their communities.
NCRC is seeking qualified instructors, facilitators, and subject matter experts to support the Community Investment Institute (CII), a new training initiative designed to strengthen the knowledge, skills, and collaborative capacity of practitioners working across community development, economic mobility, housing, financial empowerment, and equitable investment strategies. The curriculum, facilitator guides, and slide decks have already been developed, with instructors encouraged to adapt the content to create engaging and thought provoking learning experiences for diverse audiences.
CII is designed as a practitioner-centered learning experience that brings together community-based organizations, advocates, housing counselors, financial institutions, and cross-sector leaders to deepen understanding of community investment systems and strengthen local strategies for equitable development.
The first opportunity to deploy CII trainings will take place June 11–12, 2026 in Buffalo, NY, with additional training opportunities expected throughout the year in various locations and formats. Instructors do not need to be available for the June training to be considered. NCRC strongly encourages qualified applicants interested in future training opportunities to apply.
NCRC is seeking instructors who can deliver engaging, high quality trainings on topics related to community reinvestment, equitable development, financial capability, economic mobility, coalition building, and community centered investment strategies.
Scope of Work
Instructors selected through this RFP may support one or multiple Community Investment Institute (CII) training opportunities based on subject matter expertise, scheduling availability, geographic fit, and programmatic need.
Selected instructors will be responsible for some or all of the following:
- Delivering training sessions in-person, virtually, or in a hybrid format, as required.
- Designing and implementing engaging instructional methods tailored to adult learners and practitioner audiences.
- Developing and providing course descriptions, learning objectives, presentations, facilitation guides, and participant-facing training materials.
- Facilitating interactive workshops, case studies, peer learning activities, and discussions.
- Translating complex concepts into accessible, actionable content for audiences with varying levels of familiarity.
- Conducting participant assessments and providing feedback where applicable.
- Collaborating with NCRC staff to align training content with CII learning goals and participant needs.
- Submitting post-training reports summarizing session outcomes, participant engagement, and recommendations for future learning opportunities.
Eligibility Criteria
Eligible applicants are individuals or organizations with a minimum of two years of demonstrated experience providing training, facilitation, technical assistance, or instructional services related to one or more of the following areas:
- Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and banking regulations
- Banking systems, lending practices, and community investment strategies
- Community Benefits Agreements (CBAs) and coalition-based advocacy
- Community and Economic Development Ecosystems
- Financial capability, literacy, and consumer protection
- Community engagement, coalition building, and cross-sector collaboration
- Data analysis, storytelling, and advocacy tools for equitable investment strategies
Applicants should demonstrate the ability to facilitate training content related to the topics outlined within the Community Investment Institute’s foundational curriculum, including historical disinvestment and redlining, CRA advocacy, banking terminology and systems, stakeholder and power mapping, equitable development frameworks, and data informed advocacy strategies.
Priority will be given to applicants with demonstrated experience serving low-to moderate income communities, historically underserved communities, or communities impacted by systemic disinvestment within the United States.
Political organizations and projects that are not aligned with NCRC’s mission are ineligible.
We are unable to hire individuals who have been convicted of a violation under federal law relating to an election for federal office.
Desired Qualifications
- Experience delivering trainings to diverse audiences, particularly adult learners and practitioners.
- Strong facilitation, communication, and instructional design skills.
- Experience leading interactive, discussion-based, or cohort-based learning experiences.
- Ability to translate technical or policy-heavy concepts into practical and accessible learning opportunities.
- Familiarity with NCRC’s mission, programs, and community investment priorities.
- Proficiency with digital learning platforms and tools (e.g., Zoom, Adobe Connect, Miro, Mentimeter, etc.).
- Experience working across sectors, including community-based organizations, financial institutions, government agencies, or coalitions.
Proposal Requirements
Interested candidates should submit a proposal that includes:
- Cover Letter/Statement of Interest
A brief introduction highlighting your interest in serving as an instructor for the Community Investment Institute and your relevant expertise.
- Curriculum Vitae/Resume
A resume detailing your educational background, work experience, facilitation experience, and relevant qualifications.
- Instructional Approach
An outline of your proposed methodology and strategies for engaging adult learners, facilitating interactive learning environments, and translating complex content into actionable instruction.
- Sample Work
A sample presentation, facilitation guide, or training material you have previously developed and have ownership rights to.
- References
Contact information for at least two professional references who can speak to your instructional expertise and facilitation experience.
Proposal Submission Details
- Format: Proposals should be submitted as a single PDF file.
- Submission Method: Email submissions to instructorrfps@ncrc.org
- Deadline: Proposals must be received no later than May 25, 2026. Late submissions will not be considered.
- Acknowledgment: Applicants will receive confirmation of receipt within 48 hours.
Evaluation Criteria
|Criteria
|Weight
|Expertise and Qualifications
|30%
|Instructional Approach
|25%
|Innovation and Feasibility
|20%
|Budget and Cost-Effectiveness
|15%
|Alignment with NCRC’s Mission
|10%
Timeline
- RFP Release Date: May 8, 2026
- Proposal Submission Deadline: May 25, 2026
- Review Period: Week of May 26
- Notification of Selection: June 1st
- Initial CII Training Opportunity: June 11–12, 2026 in Buffalo, NY
- Additional Training Opportunities: Ongoing throughout 2026-2027
Terms and Conditions
- All proposals will be treated as confidential.
- NCRC reserves the right to request additional information or clarifications on any proposal(s).
- NCRC reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.
- NCRC reserves the right to negotiate terms with selected instructor(s).
- Selected instructors must sign a Services Agreement that confirms payment terms, including that funds will be used solely for the purposes outlined in the Agreement.
- All work products created with funding provided by NCRC will be considered work made for hire and will become the sole property of NCRC unless otherwise agreed in writing.
Appendices/Links
For additional information about NCRC, the National Training Academy, and the Community Investment Institute, please refer to the links listed below:
We look forward to reviewing your proposal and appreciate your interest in supporting the mission of the National Training Academy and the Community Investment Institute at NCRC.