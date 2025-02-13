Request for Proposals (RFP): Instructors for the National Training Academy

Date Issued: February 24, 2025
Submission Deadline: March 10, 2025
Contact for Inquiries and Submissions: Jacelyn Matthews, Director National Training Academy, instructorrfps@ncrc.org
Overview
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is a coalition of organizations and individuals dedicated to making a Just Economy a local reality and national priority. Through research, advocacy, and training, NCRC empowers stakeholders to advance policies and practices that support economic equity.
The National Training Academy (NTA) is a key initiative of NCRC, providing comprehensive training and capacity-building programs for community advocates, housing counselors, financial institutions, policymakers, and others. Our mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the skills and knowledge necessary to advance equitable economic opportunities in their communities.
NCRC is pleased to announce this Request for Proposals to enhance the impact of our training programs, the NTA seeks qualified instructors to deliver dynamic, high-quality training sessions on topics related to community reinvestment, fair housing and lending, housing counseling, financial literacy/counseling, and economic equity.
Scope of Work
Instructors selected through this RFP will be responsible for the following:
- Delivering training sessions in-person, virtually, or in a hybrid format, as required.
- Designing and implementing engaging instructional methods tailored to adult learners.
- Developing and providing course descriptions, learning objectives, presentations, and training materials.
- Facilitating interactive workshops and discussions.
- Conducting participant assessments and providing feedback.
- Submitting post-training reports summarizing session outcomes and participant feedback.
Eligibility Criteria
Eligible applicants are those individuals with minimum of 2 years of demonstrated experience providing training services in nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and academic institutions focused on:
- Housing Counseling/HUD requirements
- The Community Reinvestment Act (CRA)
- Affordable housing policy and practices
- Financial literacy and consumer protection
- Workforce Development
- SNAP Employment & Training
- Community Engagement and Collaboration
- Professional Development
Priority will be given to proposals from instructors serving low-to moderate-income communities or underserved communities within the United States.
For-profit entities, political organizations, and projects that are not aligned with NCRC’s mission are ineligible.
Due to federal grant restrictions, we are unable to hire individuals who have been convicted of a violation under federal law relating to an election for federal office.
Desired Qualifications
- Experience delivering training to diverse audiences, particularly adult learners.
- Strong communication and facilitation skills.
- Familiarity with NCRC’s mission and programs.
- Proficiency with digital learning platforms and tools (e.g., Zoom, Adobe Connect, etc).
- Certified HUD housing counselors particularly for courses that encompass the HUD core topics/competencies.
Proposal Requirements
Interested candidates should submit a proposal that includes:
- Cover Letter/Statement of Interest: A brief introduction highlighting your interest in serving as an instructor for the National Training Academy.
- Curriculum Vitae/Resume: A resume detailing your educational background, work experience, and relevant qualifications.
- Instructional Approach: An outline of your proposed methodology and strategies for engaging adult learners.
- Sample Work: A sample lesson plan, presentation, or training material you have previously developed and have ownership rights to.
- References: Contact information for at least two professional references who can speak to your instructional expertise.
Proposal Submission Details
- Format: Proposals should be submitted as a single PDF file.
- Submission Method: Email submissions to instructorrfps@ncrc.org
- Deadline: Proposals must be received no later than March 10, 2025. Late submissions will not be considered.
- Acknowledgment: Applicants will receive confirmation of receipt within 48 hours.
Evaluation Criteria
Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
|Criteria
|Weight
|Expertise and Qualifications
|30%
|Instructional Approach
|25%
|Innovation & Feasibility
|20%
|Budget and Cost-Effectiveness
|15%
|Alignment with NCRC’s Mission
|10%
Timeline
- RFP Release Date: February 25, 2025
- Proposal Submission Deadline: Mar 10, 2025
- Review Period: March 11-24, 2025
- Notification of Selection: March 31, 2025
Terms and Conditions
- All proposals will be treated as confidential.
- NCRC reserves the right to request additional information or clarifications on any proposal(s)
- NCRC reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.
- NCRC reserves the right to negotiate terms with the selected instructor(s)
- Selected instructors must sign a Services Agreement that confirms payment terms, including that funds will be used solely for the purposes outlined in the Agreement.
- All work products created with funding provided by NCRC will be considered work made for hire and will become the sole property of NCRC unless otherwise agreed in writing
Appendices
For additional information about NCRC and the National Training Academy, please refer to:
We look forward to reviewing your proposal and appreciate your interest in supporting the mission of the National Training Academy at NCRC.