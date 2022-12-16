Request for Proposals

National Training Academy

NCRC’s National Training Academy is looking to expand our team of training professionals. We’re currently looking for instructors who are experienced in leading in-person and virtual learning sessions on housing counseling, small business development, fair lending and the Community Reinvestment Act.

ORGANIZATION BACKGROUND

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and its grassroots member organizations create opportunities for people to build wealth. We work with community leaders, policymakers and financial institutions to champion fairness and end discrimination in lending, housing and business.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s National Training Academy offers substantive state-of-the-art training and technical assistance both in-person and online. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive training program to organizations that are on the frontlines of assisting low-wealth households access resources and build assets. We do so by increasing the knowledge and skills of organizations seeking to expand their services in the areas of housing counseling, small business technical assistance and community reinvestment.

TRAINING TOPICS

NCRC is seeking professionals with an experience in at least one of the following areas;

National Industry Standards for financial capability

Homeownership counseling

Pre- and post-homeownership education

Foreclosure intervention

Rental housing counseling

Credit counseling

Code of ethics and conduct for homeownership professionals standards

Leadership development: Grant management, budgets, developing work plans, narratives and relationship management

Organizational and employee development

Adult learning and participatory training

Wealth-building practices in communities of color

Client engagement and retention

Trauma-informed care and financial crisis management

Fraud prevention

Fair lending laws

Business development and growth strategy

Capital procurement and bundling

Financial coaching for start-ups

Small business micro-lending

Loan design and innovation

Loan program and service delivery

INSTRUCTORS WILL:

Collaborate with NTA program management to create and develop new course material.

Have frequent progress check-ins throughout the course development process and adhere to content development deadlines.

Meet course delivery standards as outlined by the National Training Academy.

Confidently deliver coursework in person and/or via Adobe Connect, and Zoom platforms.

INSTRUCTORS WILL LEAD:

Accelerated Learning Sessions: These 1.5 hour webinars provide high level training to in-field housing counselors.

Virtual Learning Sessions: Dynamic and intensive multi-day virtual learning sessions that provide classroom style dialogue and peer-to-peer engagement.

Self-Paced Learning Sessions: Invigorating and rigorous self-paced training modules with integrated learning assessments

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE:

8 – 10 years as a qualified expert in your field. Industry-specific certifications are preferred.

Extensive expertise creating content development and must be comfortable delivering course material both in-person and virtually.

Technology proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office suite programs. Thorough knowledge of and proficiency in the use of relational databases, spreadsheets, and presentation packages; willingness to learn other computer applications as necessary. Expertise with Zoom, and Adobe preferred.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Please submit your resume to us at trainingacademy@ncrc.org by January 31, 2023, with the email titled: “Trainer Application.”

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us at trainingacademy@ncrc.org