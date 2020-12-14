A profound financial crisis has gripped the economy because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, future bank branch availability remains uncertain. Previous NCRC research discovered that a total of 7,779 branches were lost between 2008 and 2017, totalling a near 10% loss since 2009 nationally. 1,771 of those branches were lost between 2016 and 2017 alone,

In this report, NCRC extended our previously published analysis of bank branch closures to look at changes from 2017 through 2020. Using the interactive visualization below, we explored closures over that time period by place or bank. We looked at branch closures by both neighborhood income and racial minority share.

Metro areas such as Milwaukee, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Detroit have seen further bank branch decline – as much as 8% more than the national average since 2009. Several factors have been involved in the shift in bank branch availability since the Great Recession. Financial institutions may have either closed, consolidated or merged branches as technological innovations shifted resources to focus more on online transactions.

In this brief, NCRC Research explored the impact, as well as consequences, of the shifting in bank branch availability across the nation.