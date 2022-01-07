fbpx

WBAL TV: Residents, community groups react to bank branch closing in Brooklyn

WBAL TV, December 20, 2021, Residents, Community Groups React To Bank Branch Closing In Brooklyn

Brooklyn, in southwest Baltimore, is a neighborhood at a crossroads. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with other issues, have created some inequities. A bank the community relied on has shut its doors.

Bank of America told 11 News the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges led to the permanent shutdown. Only the ATM remains open.

“When you lose a bank branch, you are losing more than a location, you’re losing opportunities for families working hard to deposit checks and build a banking relationship and learn about building credit,” said Marceline White, of the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition.

White is also part of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

