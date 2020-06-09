Resources to Help Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

If you are interested in supporting Black Lives Matter, these resources may be helpful for you:
- A comprehensive, national resource list
- Black Lives Matter resources
- A collection of resources and action items from the Obama Foundation
- How to be an ally
- ACLU: Protestors’ Rights
- Wired: Protest Safety
- Perspective from Ibram X. Kendi, Director of the Antiracist Policy and Research Center and American University
- Split your donation between twelve national organizations via ActBlue (or pick one and donate directly!)
- Sign the petition and make calls to demand justice for Breonna Taylor: https://www.standwithbre.com/
- Spend your money, time and talent working for local, state and national candidates and organizers who are Black, women and/or belong to a minority group.
Photo by LOGAN WEAVER on Unsplash