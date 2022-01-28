fbpx

Financial Times: Responsible Business Education Awards: full shortlists

By / January 28, 2022 / In the News

Financial Times, January 19, 2022, Responsible Business Education Awards: full shortlists

The Financial Times Responsible Business Education Awards showcase strong examples of work by business schools seeking to focus on people and planet alongside profit.

The three award categories are designed to reflect business schools’ different roles. The academic research award goes to papers that address societal challenges, with evidence of impact on policy or practice; the teaching cases award focuses on examples that illuminate issues of climate change and sustainability; and the alumni change maker award recognises recent graduates who have helped redefine “business as usual”, whether as entrepreneurs running start-ups or intrapreneurs within organisations.

Each award was judged by a group of senior people from the private, public and non-profit sectors alongside FT journalists. Rather than pick a single winner, the judges selected four outstanding examples for each category as well as one highly commended.

Academic research with impact

Runner-up Sterling Bone, Utah State University; Glenn Christensen, Brigham Young University; Jerome Williams, Rutgers University–Newark; Stella Adams and Anneliese Lederer, Community Reinvestment Coalition; Paul Lubin, Lubin Research Shaping Small Business Lending Policy Through Matched-Pair Mystery Shopping

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

