Reuters: Biden to issue police order on George Floyd death anniversary

Reuters, May 25, 20222, Biden to issue police order on George Floyd death anniversary
U.S. President Joe Biden will issue a broad executive order on Wednesday to reform federal and local policing on the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd, senior administration officials said.
The order will direct all federal agencies to revise their use-of-force policies, create a national registry of federal and local officers fired for misconduct and use grants to encourage state and local police to ban chokeholds and neck restraints unless deadly force is required, officials said.