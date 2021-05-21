Reuters: Fed’s Powell says economic recovery clouded by racial, education gaps

Reuters, May 3, 2021, Fed’s Powell says economic recovery clouded by racial, education gaps
The U.S. economy is doing better but is “not out of the woods yet,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks that flagged an upcoming central bank study documenting the disproportionate blow suffered by the less educated and working parents during the coronavirus downturn.
“The economy is reopening, bringing stronger economic activity and job creation,” Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. “That is the high-level perspective – let’s call it the 30,000-foot view – and from that vantage point, we see improvement. But we should also take a look at what is happening at street level.”