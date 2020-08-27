Reuters: New Orleans thought Katrina was its worst nightmare – then COVID hit

Reuters, August 24, 2020: New Orleans thought Katrina was its worst nightmare – then COVID hit
For decades, New Orleans has had more than its share of hurricanes, economic slumps and gentrifying neighborhoods, and Sportsman’s Corner, a Black-owned bar, has endured it all.
But Steven Elloie, the third generation owner, wonders if the bar will survive the global pandemic, after his mother, 63-year-old Theresa Elloie, fell victim to COVID-19.
“It just kind of killed my spirit,” said Elloie, 41, sitting in one of the bar’s red vinyl-covered chairs, tears in his eyes.