Reuters: US Voters Press Congress Candidates To Fix Housing Crisis

Reuters, July 2, 2024, US Voters Press Congress Candidates To Fix Housing Crisis
From suburban New York to rural Montana, candidates for U.S. Congress are getting an earful from voters stressed by stratospheric housing costs, interviews with Democratic and Republican campaigns and Reuters/Ipsos polling showed.
At campaign stops in his New York state district, Democratic U.S. Representative Pat Ryan said in an interview that people regularly complain about having trouble finding a house or apartment they can afford. He is seeking to hold his seat, one of a couple dozen tight races his party must win in the Nov. 5 elections if it is to capture a majority in the House of Representatives.
“I would say right now … in the whole region — the Hudson Valley north of New York City — the No. 1 point of economic pain and pressure is housing affordability,” said Ryan, who wants money from Democratic President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure law to aid housing construction.