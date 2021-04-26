fbpx

Reverse Mortgage Daily: FHA Officially Drops LIBOR for Adjustable-Rate Reverse Mortgages, Adopts SOFR

By / April 26, 2021 / On Our Radar

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) on Thursday officially announced that the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) program is moving on from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) index for adjustable-rate HECMs, and will instead adopt the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). This was made official with the publication of Mortgagee Letter (ML) 2021-08 released on Thursday morning.

In long-awaited guidance from the federal government, the new ML “removes approval for use of the LIBOR index for adjustable interest rate HECMs,” approving the industry’s preferred index of SOFR while providing a timeline for how and when the changes will be implemented.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

