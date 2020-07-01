Roll Call: House rejects OCC change to bank discrimination rule

Roll Call, June 29, 2020: House rejects OCC change to bank discrimination rule
The House passed a resolution Monday that would block a change in community reinvestment rules for banks as the administration said the president would veto the measure.
The House voted 230-179 to pass the joint resolution under a law known as the Congressional Review Act. The measure would scrap a recent rule change to a 1977 law that requires banks to invest in areas where they have offices. The measure faces long odds in the GOP-controlled Senate, and the White House said President Donald Trump would veto what is a rebuke of a Trump-chosen regulator’s signature proposal.