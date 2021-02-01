RULING: Federal Court Rejects Trump Admin’s Effort to Evade Accountability for Unlawfully Gutting Anti-Redlining Protections

On Friday, a federal judge rejected the Trump Administration’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its unlawful June 2020 rollback of essential Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) anti-redlining protections.
The lawsuit was brought by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and the California Reinvestment Coalition (CRC) last June. Democracy Forward and Farella Braun + Martel represent the groups.
In response, the groups issued the following joint statement:
“The harm caused by the Trump Administration’s unlawful evisceration of anti-redlining rules is real and urgent. We are pleased the court rejected the Trump Administration’s shameful attempt to evade accountability for gutting a crucial anti-redlining law. We will continue to press forward in our case to protect marginalized communities and return the protections of the Community Reinvestment Act from the Trump Administration’s continued unlawful grip.”
Background
Last June, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and the California Reinvestment Coalition sued Trump’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for its unlawful gutting of critical anti-redlining measures put in place under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA).
The CRA was enacted to address redlining and secure access for communities of color and low- and moderate-income communities to financial services that have long enabled affluent, white communities to build wealth. Under the CRA, banks are required to meet the financial needs of the communities in which they do business by reinvesting deposits in those communities instead of investing the communities’ money elsewhere. Trump’s OCC issued a rule in June 2020 that dismantles key CRA protections, decreasing investment in low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color in violation of both the CRA and the Administrative Procedure Act.
As William J. Bynum, the CEO of Hope Credit Union — a Black-owned credit union providing financial services to people in economically distressed parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee — explained in a declaration submitted to the court, the Trump administration’s rollback “threatens our ability to meet the credit and depositary needs of our communities” by “deprioritiz[ing] meaningful CRA activities in the distressed communities we serve and encourag[ing] larger, easier activities.”
The OCC’s rollback of CRA protections took effect on October 1.
