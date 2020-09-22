Sade McKoy

Communication Specialist, Women’s Business Center
Sade McKoy joined NCRC in October 2019.  She has had an extensive career in Marketing and Communications. Sade has six years of experience helping entrepreneurs, brands and businesses create social media strategies. She’s worked with several noteworthy creative agencies and publications. Some of her expertise includes managing marketing campaigns and social media planning. Sade received a Bachelor’s of Art in Journalism and Communications from Howard University.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

