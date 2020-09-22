Communication Specialist, Women’s Business Center
202.393.8307 smckoy@dcwbc.org
Sade McKoy joined NCRC in October 2019. She has had an extensive career in Marketing and Communications. Sade has six years of experience helping entrepreneurs, brands and businesses create social media strategies. She’s worked with several noteworthy creative agencies and publications. Some of her expertise includes managing marketing campaigns and social media planning. Sade received a Bachelor’s of Art in Journalism and Communications from Howard University.