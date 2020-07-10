San Antonio Express News: Study: San Francisco and Oakland are the most gentrified cities in the US

San Antonio Express News, July 6, 2020: Study: San Francisco and Oakland are the most gentrified cities in the US
San Francisco and Oakland topped a recent study investigating gentrification and cultural displacement across America.
The report, published by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank cities on gentrification during a five-year period ending in 2017.
The study focused on socioeconomic data related to income, home value and education level to assess neighborhood-level gentrification.