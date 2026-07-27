July 2, 2026, The Coast News Group, San Diego Seniors Turning To Digital Finance As Banking Options Shift
Some relief appeared in early 2026, when national data showed banks opened more branches than they closed in the first quarter. But that modest net gain of 50 locations nationwide, documented by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, still reflects significant churn — 217 closures against 267 openings — rather than any meaningful return to dense local branch coverage. The restructuring continues, and seniors who relied on nearby in-person service are bearing much of the inconvenience.