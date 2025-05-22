San Diego’s redlining legacy revealed through ‘Beyond the Line’ art and storytelling

By / / In the News

Daylight San Diego, May 20, 2025, San Diego’s Redlining Legacy Revealed Through ‘Beyond the Line’ Art And Storytelling

According to an analysis of U.S. Census data by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a group of nonprofits that conducts research and grantmaking to support housing equality, in 1960, when segregation was still legal, there was a 27.3% gap in homeownership between Black and White Americans. The gap hit its lowest point in 1990 at 19.5%, but by 2020, the gap had grown to 29%.

