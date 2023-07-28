San Francisco Standard: Here’s the Last Bank Standing in This Historic Black Neighborhood in San Francisco

San Francisco Standard, July 14, 2023, Here’s the Last Bank Standing in This Historic Black Neighborhood in San Francisco
The Wells Fargo branch at 3801 Third St. is the last financial institution left on the Bayview’s main commercial corridor after the closure of the U.S. Bank earlier this month. The next closest bank branch is the Bank of the West at 2675 San Bruno Ave. located on the other side of Highway 101 in the Portola neighborhood.
Rumors have flown about the impending closure of the Wells Fargo branch, but a company representative denied those claims.
“I understand that a lot of banks are going online, but if you go to the other districts, they’re not closing at the same rate as they are in the Bayview,” Thornton said. “I think, once again, it’s a structural, systemic racism problem. You attack the people who are the most vulnerable first.”