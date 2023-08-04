Scholarship Opportunity: Become HUD Certified

Apply for a scholarship to attend NCRC’s in-person HUD Certification training August 14 to August 18, 2023, in Denver. To participate in the in-person training, attendees must apply for a scholarship.
A new course from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition invites you to immerse yourself into the process of HUD housing counseling certification.
The course, “HUD Certification,” will be offered August 14-18, in Denver, Colorado. All participants will receive a scholarship that includes travel expenses to attend the training.
To secure a spot, apply here. The deadline for applications is Monday, August 7, 2023.
Through a mix of face-to-face lectures, hands-on group activities and test question challenges, participants will receive comprehensive training to help them obtain HUD housing counselor certification.
Scholarship recipients will receive details about the venue, schedule, and any additional requirements, preparations or expenses.
While we welcome applications from multiple individuals within an agency, please note that we have a limited number of slots available. Priority will initially be given to one representative from each agency. If availability permits, we will consider additional representatives on a case-by-case basis.
For any additional questions about this opportunity or other offerings from NTA, please contact training@ncrc.org.
Visit NCRC’s course catalog for other learning opportunities.