Scholarship Opportunity: Building Stronger Communities Through CDFIs

Apply for a scholarship to attend NCRC’s in-person CDFI training July 30 – August 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. To participate in the in-person training, attendees must fulfill all prerequisites, and apply for a scholarship.
A new 3-course series from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition invites you to explore the world of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The series is designed for NCRC member organizations interested in launching a CDFI.
The series includes two online learning sessions, and culminates in an in-person, comprehensive, five-day training in Las Vegas July 30 to August 4, 2023. In order to attend the Las Vegas training, it is mandatory to complete virtual learning courses CDFI 101 and 201. Once completed, you will be invited to apply for a scholarship for CDFI 301: Putting your CDFI Wheels in Motion in Las Vegas.
Courses
CDFI 101: CDFI Basics
Virtual Learning | Monday, June 12 and Tuesday, July 13, 2023
The CDFI 101 course will provide a comprehensive understanding of CDFI basics, including their history, impacts, products and services, certification criteria, funding sources, and how your organization can fit into the CDFI landscape. Exercises and discussions will help you identify opportunities for involvement and assess whether CDFI certification or affiliation is the right path for your organization. Additionally, you will be introduced to topics like market analysis, business model planning, and customer definition, setting the stage for future trainings. [Register now]
CDFI 201: Strategies and Practice
Virtual Learning | Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Building upon the foundation of CDFI 101, the CDFI 201 course delves deeper into strategies and practice. Through hands-on group work, you will develop preliminary concepts for pursuing CDFI certification, focusing on mission alignment, cultural transformation, marketing plans, partnerships, impact data, and reporting requirements. This interactive learning experience will empower you to align your organization’s strategy with impact data collection, navigate cultural changes, streamline lending processes, and forge meaningful collaborations. (Prerequisite: CDFI 101: CDFI Basics) [Register now]
CDFI 301: Putting your CDFI Wheels in Motion
In-Person | Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, August 4, 2023 in Las Vegas
This face-to-face five-day training brings together like-minded organizations and covers topics like legal entity structure, lending processes, underwriting guidelines, development services, fundraising, capitalization, and completing the CDFI Technical Assistance Application. Only those who successfully complete the prerequisites and receive a scholarship will have the opportunity to attend this in-person training. (Prerequisites: CDFI 101: CDFI Basics & CDFI 201: Strategies and Practice)
Scholarship recipients will receive details about the venue, schedule, and any additional requirements or preparations at a later date.
FAQs
Will the virtual trainings be recorded for future access?
No, all virtual learning sessions will be conducted live and will not be recorded for future access. Full attendance and active participation are mandatory.
Can I attend the training if I don’t receive a scholarship?
Sorry, this series is exclusively for scholarship recipients ONLY.
Will there be any costs associated with attending?
Scholarship recipients will have limited costs, as the scholarship will cover expenses such as airfare, hotel accommodations, and some ground transportation. The details regarding these expenses will be provided in the scholarship application and subsequent information.
How many individuals from each agency can attend this event?
While we welcome applications from multiple individuals within an agency, please note that we have a limited number of slots available. Therefore, priority will initially be given to one representative from each agency. If availability permits, we will consider additional representatives on a case-by-case basis.
Be sure to join us for future courses by visiting our course catalog.
Please contact at training@ncrc.org for further support.