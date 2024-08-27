Scholarship Opportunity for HUD-Certified Housing Counselors to Attend NCRC’s Just Economy: Detroit

HUD-certified housing counselors are eligible for scholarships to attend the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Just Economy: Detroit summit on September 24.
The scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cover registration and parking fees.
Why You Should Apply:
- Expand your knowledge: Dive into cutting-edge strategies and emerging approaches to increase access to housing.
- Network with experts: Engage with leading professionals and advocates who are shaping the future of housing and economic justice.
- Discover innovative solutions: Equip yourself with actionable tools and insights to tackle housing challenges head-on.
- Hear from visionary speakers: Gain inspiration and practical knowledge from top voices in the field.
Eligibility Requirements:
- Current housing counselor working with a HUD-approved housing counseling agency.
- Passionate about advancing housing equity and community support.
- Able to attend the entire summit in person in Detroit – 8:30-5:30 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
T deadline to complete and return the application is Friday, September 13, 2024, at 5 pm ET. For additional questions, reach out to NCRC’s National Training Academy.