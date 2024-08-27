fbpx

Scholarship Opportunity for HUD-Certified Housing Counselors to Attend NCRC’s Just Economy: Detroit

By / / Press Releases / 1 minute of reading

HUD-certified housing counselors are eligible for scholarships to attend the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Just Economy: Detroit summit on September 24. 

The scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cover registration and parking fees. 

Why You Should Apply:

  • Expand your knowledge: Dive into cutting-edge strategies and emerging approaches to increase access to housing.
  • Network with experts: Engage with leading professionals and advocates who are shaping the future of housing and economic justice.
  • Discover innovative solutions: Equip yourself with actionable tools and insights to tackle housing challenges head-on.
  • Hear from visionary speakers: Gain inspiration and practical knowledge from top voices in the field.

Eligibility Requirements:

  • Current housing counselor working with a HUD-approved housing counseling agency.
  • Passionate about advancing housing equity and community support.
  • Able to attend the entire summit in person in Detroit – 8:30-5:30 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

T deadline to complete and return the application is Friday, September 13, 2024, at 5 pm ET. For additional questions, reach out to NCRC’s National Training Academy.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search