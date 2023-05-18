Scholarship Opportunity: Revolutionize Your Organization’s Approach To Equity And Inclusion

Apply for a scholarship to attend NCRC’s in-person training July 10-12, 2023, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
A new in-person training course from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is designed to revolutionize the way nonprofit professionals approach equity and inclusion.
The course, “Beyond Diversity Training,” will be offered July 10-12, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. All participants will receive a scholarship for travel expenses to attend the training.
To secure a spot, apply here. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Through a mix of interactive sessions, group discussions and practical case studies, participants will learn how to create an inclusive environment where diversity thrives, how to foster genuine equity within the workplace, and how to harness emotional intelligence to effect real change.
Scholarship recipients will receive details about the venue, schedule, and any additional requirements, preparations or expenses.
While we welcome applications from multiple individuals within an agency, please note that we have a limited number of slots available. Priority will initially be given to one representative from each agency. If availability permits, we will consider additional representatives on a case-by-case basis.
Elevate your understanding, amplify your impact, and become a catalyst for lasting change in the workplace. Apply now.
For any additional questions about this opportunity or other offerings from NTA, please contact training@ncrc.org.
Visit NCRC’s course catalog for other learning opportunities.
