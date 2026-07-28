July 22, 2026, The Tennessean, See How Gentrification Has Changed Nashville Home Values
Nashville’s homebuying landscape has changed dramatically in the past 50 years.
An analysis of median home value changes in formerly affordable neighborhoods during that time illustrates the transformation.
Several of the areas that have seen drastic changes, particularly from 2010 to 2020, are historically majority Black neighborhoods, according to data from a 2025 report by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. The study identified Nashville as the most intensely gentrified city in the U.S. from 2010 to 2020.