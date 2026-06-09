April 6, 2026, Traders Union News, Senate Banking Democrats Move To Lock In CFPB Funding Amid U.S. Consumer Protection Fight
The bill has support from the National Consumer Law Center, the Consumer Federation of America, Americans for Financial Reform, Protect Borrowers, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and the Center for Responsible Lending.
Supporters say the proposal would prevent future administrations from weakening the CFPB by withholding or limiting funding requests. They argue the agency is needed as households face higher living costs, rising affordability pressures, junk fees, fraud, payday lending risks and crypto-related scams.