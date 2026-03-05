Senate Democrats propose bill targeting corporate homeowner tax breaks

Housing Wire, March 5, 2026, Senate Democrats propose bill targeting corporate homeowner tax breaks

Endorsers include the National Low Income Housing CoalitionNational Housing Law ProjectNational Community Reinvestment CoalitionAmericans for Financial Reform and Private Equity Stakeholder Project, among others.

In separate statements, several senators said the bill would help level the playing field for working families competing with institutional investors that make all-cash offers. Blumenthal said the measure would “end major federal tax deductions and other benefits for Wall Street landlords and reinvest those tax savings to build more housing and lower costs.”

