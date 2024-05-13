Shelterforce: Are Insurance Problems On The Horizon For Community Development Groups?

Shelterforce, April 25, 2024, Are Insurance Problems On The Horizon For Community Development Groups?
Woodruff was alarmed and puzzled. The Community Opportunity Alliance doesn’t own or manage real estate, and is not a developer. Nor had it given Travelers any reason to question their business relationship. While insurer-initiated nonrenewals are not uncommon, they usually follow a series of claims from the insured party, and the Community Opportunity Alliance hadn’t made an insurance claim in over a decade. Woodruff contacted his insurance agent, Natalie Stephenson, as well as Shelterforce.