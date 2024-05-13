Shelterforce: Criminalizing Homelessness Supreme Court Case Gives Us A Chance To Change The Narrative

Shelterforce, April 26, 2024, Criminalizing Homelessness Supreme Court Case Gives Us A Chance To Change The Narrative
Many housing organizations have been sounding the alarm for decades that homelessness is a housing issue, that housing should be a human right, that housing must come first in our efforts to help those who are unsheltered, and that the racial and gender composition of who is homeless is a legacy of systems of oppression that we must redress if we want to see real health and well-being in our communities.