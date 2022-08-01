fbpx

Shelterforce: Proposed CRA Rule Receives Mixed Reviews from Housers

By / August 1, 2022 / In the News / 1 minute of reading

Shelterforce, July 14, 2o22, Proposed CRA Rule Receives Mixed Reviews from Housers

The regulatory agencies are accepting public comment through Aug. 5 and can make more changes before the rule is finalized. The National Housing Conference, National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), and other groups are preparing detailed suggestions for further improvements. Advocates say they fear that without critical changes, including explicit references to race and stronger requirements for the small banks that serve rural areas, financial institutions will continue their historic avoidance or neglect of struggling majority-minority communities.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

