Shelterforce: Proposed CRA Rule Receives Mixed Reviews from Housers

Shelterforce, July 14, 2o22, Proposed CRA Rule Receives Mixed Reviews from Housers
The regulatory agencies are accepting public comment through Aug. 5 and can make more changes before the rule is finalized. The National Housing Conference, National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), and other groups are preparing detailed suggestions for further improvements. Advocates say they fear that without critical changes, including explicit references to race and stronger requirements for the small banks that serve rural areas, financial institutions will continue their historic avoidance or neglect of struggling majority-minority communities.