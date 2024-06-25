Simon “Mac” McNeil, Hired As Executive Director of NCRC Community Development Fund

Meet Simon “Mac” McNeil, the new Executive Director of the NCRC Community Development Fund (NCRC CDF). NCRC CDF is a US Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution. Mac will be NCRC CDF’s entrepreneurial leader, primary fundraiser and executive manager. He was named as one of the 10 Most Influential Black Corporate Leaders to Watch in 2023 by CIO Views Magazine.
Mac has 19 years of finance and executive leadership experience with large banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. Most recently he was Senior Vice President of Operations for the Community Reinvestment Fund, USA.
To help get to know Mac better, we asked him a few questions.
Welcome, Mac! What drew you to NCRC?
NCRC is a national player and highly recognized in the CDFI space. I was drawn to the longevity and national impact that the organization has. The organization is also a well-versed “voice” in policy that impacts communities across the country. The location was also great, as I have family in the DMV.
What are you most proud of in your career?
I am most proud of watching former employees progress in their careers or move on to become major leaders in new industries. My passion is leadership, and my own definition of a leader is the ability to help make someone a better person and leader within their own right. Therefore, when I get emails and calls from former employees thanking me for my contribution to their success, it lets me know that I did my job correctly.
What’s the most interesting place you’ve ever been to? And why?
The most interesting place that I have ever been to was Engelberg, Switzerland. Engelberg is a quaint city just south of Zurich. The little city is very walkable and surrounded by the most beautiful mountain setting that I’ve ever seen. I was able to go up to the top of Mount Titlis and look at Austria and France from 10,000 ft up. I was able to ski down from the 8,000 ft mark.
What’s your favorite non-work activity?
My favorite non-work activity is watching live sports. At one point, I had season tickets for hockey, basketball and baseball. Live sports relax me and take my mind away from the stresses of life momentarily (even when I’m yelling loudly with joy or frustration!).
What are you currently reading?
I’m currently reading Love & Whiskey by Fawn Weaver. The book is a true story about Uncle Nearest, who was a former slave and the first Master Diller for Jack Daniels. Uncle Nearest is now a brand owned by his descendants and the most award-winning bourbon in the US in the last seven years.
More: Mac’s bio