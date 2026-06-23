June 22, 2026, The Windy City Word, Smart Investment Property Decisions Are Helping Build Black Wealth
Smart investment property decisions are helping Black Americans build wealth by creating an additional source of cash flow, usually through monthly rental payments. They also create long-term financial well-being by allowing those in the Black community to generate property equity.
Making smart real estate investing decisions remains crucial to Black Americans, as huge gaps in racial wealth and homeownership still exist. As the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) reports, compared to the median Black family, the median white family has 6.5 times more wealth.