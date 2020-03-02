Snopes: Does Border Wall Construction Threaten Native American Burial Sites?

Snopes, February 11, 2020: Does Border Wall Construction Threaten Native American Burial Sites?
In February 2020, news outlets such as The Intercept, CBS News and The BBC published articles reporting that Native American burial sites in southern Arizona were at risk of being, or had already been, damaged during construction of a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
These reports originated with credible news outlets, yet some readers found the news hard to believe. We received several queries asking if the reports were true. While we recommend reading the articles published by The Intercept, CBS News and The BBC, we’ll respond to readers’ most pressing questions below.