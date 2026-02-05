Sony Bank’s Crypto Push Sparks Fierce Opposition From US Banking Group

By / / In the News / 1 minute of reading

Bitcoinist, November 14, 2025, Sony Bank’s Crypto Push Sparks Fierce Opposition From US Banking Group

ICBA’s main point is that a trust charter could let a large corporate owner offer a product that looks like a deposit but lacks deposit insurance and typical bank obligations.

They called this a form of regulatory arbitrage and warned it could create unfair competition for smaller banks. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition also filed opposition, arguing the OCC lacks authority to treat a stablecoin issuer like a traditional bank and calling for stronger consumer protections.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top

Start typing and press enter to search