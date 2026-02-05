Bitcoinist, November 14, 2025, Sony Bank’s Crypto Push Sparks Fierce Opposition From US Banking Group
ICBA’s main point is that a trust charter could let a large corporate owner offer a product that looks like a deposit but lacks deposit insurance and typical bank obligations.
They called this a form of regulatory arbitrage and warned it could create unfair competition for smaller banks. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition also filed opposition, arguing the OCC lacks authority to treat a stablecoin issuer like a traditional bank and calling for stronger consumer protections.