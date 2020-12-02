Special Assistant to the CEO
sotero@ncrc.org 202-792-1283
Soraya Otero will be supporting NCRC’s CEO Jesse Van Tol as a Special Assistant.
Soraya brings outstanding organizational competencies, capacity building knowledge and practice, and great interpersonal skills backed by a robust career in operations and finance. She is focused towards institutional strategic goals.
During her career with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and through her combined operational, corporate and capacity building experience, Soraya has built a deep understanding of organizational strategic and institutional challenges.
Through her employer, Technology Ventures, she recently consulted for Freddie Mac’s Human Resources Corporate Learning as a Senior Project Manager to develop and optimize virtual training solutions delivered to all staff.
As a Program Manager for the Leadership and Employee Development Division in the Human Resources Department of IDB she coordinated high level capacity building programs designed to strengthen leadership skills of bank staff.
She was a Business Partner for the Knowledge and Learning Department (KNL) and partnered with client Divisions in the identification of Knowledge and Learning (K&L) needs and gaps, and the design, implementation and evaluation of their K&L Plans.
Before KNL, she worked with IDB operations in areas of Modernization and Institutional Capacity of the State like citizen security and citizen participation. Her coordination role was particularly relevant in the Information, Consultation and Participation Program that built capacity of citizens to participate in development programs in Mesoamerica. Prior to her work in operations, she supported the Bank´s asset liability management in the Finance Department.
Soraya also managed operations and finance for Expocafe, a major coffee exporter in Colombia, where she designed, implemented and coordinated business alternatives for the 54 coffee cooperatives to make profitable exports and strengthened capacity of coffee production communities into financial hedging of their production and sales.
She completed undergraduate studies in business administration and postgraduate studies in political science both in Universidad de los Andes in Colombia.