S&P Global: Progressives critical of Biden’s expected OCC nominee over fintech ties

By / February 5, 2021 / In the News

S&P Global, February 4, 2021, Progressives critical of Biden’s expected OCC nominee over fintech ties

U.S. President Joe Biden’s expected pick to lead a key bank regulator is facing scrutiny from progressives for his ties to a digital lender and a cryptocurrency company, setting up an early battle with the left on banking policy.

Michael Barr, who was a top Treasury Department official under the Obama administration, is reportedly Biden’s likely pick to be the next head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a group that consistently battled with the Trump administration’s OCC leaders, believes that both Barr and Baradaran are “phenomenal candidates with excellent financial reform credentials,” said Gerron Levi, senior director of government affairs at the NCRC.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: