St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Fair housing groups OK First Mid merger with Jefferson Bank

By / January 28, 2022 / In the News

 A bank merger between First Mid Bank & Trust and Jefferson Bank could go through after fair housing groups reached an agreement with the banks and changed their tune on the merger, officials said on Tuesday.

The groups — the St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, and the Woodstock Institute, a fair lending research nonprofit — wrote letters in October urging the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank to block the merger over concerns the Mattoon, Illinois-based First Mid hadn’t provided enough loans in majority-Black neighborhoods.

The organizations cited “significant redlining concerns and a failure to adequately serve Black individuals and Black communities in multiple markets.” They said Black borrowers got just 1.2% of mortgages made by First Mid in the St. Louis area, far below the 6.8% figure for peer banks. They cited similarly low numbers for First Mid in Champaign, Decatur and Peoria.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

