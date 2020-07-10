Star Press: First Merchants names Scott McKee as corporate social responsibility director

Star Press, July 1, 2020: First Merchants names Scott McKee as corporate social responsibility director
First Merchants Corporation has announced the naming of Scott McKee as its corporate social responsibility director.
McKee, an industry veteran with more than 30 years’ experience, will lead and implement efforts around community relations, volunteerism, philanthropy, financial education and community reinvestment.
First Merchants recently announced a $1.4 billion community investment plan with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and its community-based members and partners. The commitment, which extends through 2025, includes mortgage and small business lending as well as community development investments.